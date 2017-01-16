Two major appearances have been made so far in WWE Raw in the calendar year 2017. While the first Monday Night Raw of the year saw Goldberg making a cameo appearance, the legendary Undertaker as well as Shawn Michaels graced WWE Raw the following week.

What's special for this week's edition of Monday Night Raw? A return of the 'Beast' Brock Lesnar as well as a possible appearance by the veteran Triple H.

Ahead of Royal Rumble 2017, scheduled for January 29 at San Antonio, Texas, the build up to Raw and SmackDown has been nothing but intense. A plethora of WWE superstars have entered the race to participate in the trademark 30-man over-the-rope elimination match, to get a chance and enter the WrestleMania 33 main event and contest for the WWE World Championship.

Chris Jericho, who won the United States Championship last week, after defeating Roman Reigns, enters the Royal Rumble 2017 competition alongside Lesnar, Goldberg, the Undertaker, Braun Strowman and the New Day.

From WWE SmackDown Live, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler, Dean Ambrose and The Miz are participating so far.

While all eyes will be on which other superstars get the nod to participate in the upcoming WWE pay-per-view, the segment featuring Lesnar is one to watch out for. The former UFC champion is returning for the first time following his devastating defeat against Goldberg at Survivor Series 2016.

Also, with reports coming in that the WWE is planning a huge match between Seth Rollins and Triple H at WrestleMania 33, are things actually headed to that direction? Wait and see.

WWE Raw January 16: Schedule

Time: 8 pm ET (6.30 am IST, 1 am GMT [Tuesday]).

Venue: Verizon Arena, North Little Rock, Arizona.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter