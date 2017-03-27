One of the most important times for the WWE is back as we are just seven days away from WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida. The build-up to the grand pay-per-view event has taken place in the best way possible and Monday Night Raw could provide more vital segments as we look forward to Sunday's WrestleMania.

Mick Foley was fired as the general manager of Raw by commissioner Stephanie McMahon in the last edition of Raw. Now the question remains is whether Foley's replacement will be named this Monday, March 27.

According to rumour mills, Kurt Angle is the one who is going to take over WWE Raw now, but the official announcement only takes place in the Raw after WrestleMania 33.

When in Philadelphia, expect absolutely anything. Here are the segments worth looking forward to, this Monday:

Goldberg-Brock Lesnar staredown

The WWE Universal champion Goldberg will be sharing the ring with Lesnar, as both are advertised to appear. Will it be a fist fight or a brawl gone out of control? It remains to be seen.

Seth Rollins: Will he or will he not?

Triple H has kept the ball on Rollins' court: Show yourself on Monday's edition of Raw before WrestleMania and sign on the dotted line to fight the Game on Sunday. Rollins was initially looking to be recovering from his brutal knee injury, but a fresh assault by Triple H on Rollins has seemed to make things worse for him.

Medics have not given Rollins a green signal to participate in the match. But will the Architect defy all orders and risk his life by facing Triple H at WrestleMania 33?

Undertaker's final message for Roman Reigns?

The last time they were in the ring, Reigns pinned the Deadman with a devastating spear, after Undertaker choke-slammed Braun Strowman. How will the legend and the phenom react to this?

While these are three main things we need to watch out for, also don't miss the segment featuring Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens as well as the segment featuring the Raw Women's champion Bayley, who will involved in a fatal 4 way match at WrestleMania 33 against Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

WWE Raw March 27: Schedule

Time: 8 pm ET (5.30 am IST, 12 am GMT [Tuesday]).

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia.

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2, Ten 1 HD

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter