The highly-successful weekly running episode of Monday Night Raw is finally set for its silver jubilee episode and it is going to be special. Several WWF/WWE legends including Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker are set to make their presence felt at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, NY, on Monday January 22.

Not only the current roster of the WWE Raw superstars and some of the WWF/WWE legends but the superstars from SmackDown Live are also set to be present for this historic episode, that will be televised live for three hours.

The fact that this episode of Raw is the last one before Royal Rumble 2018, makes it more interesting.

READ: A historic first Women's Royal Rumble!

Are any of the pro wrestling legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin or Trish Stratus making any announcements that they are officially entering this year's Royal Rumble? That remains a huge possibility.

The list of legends confirmed so far to appear in the show: Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock Dwayne Johnson, The Bella Twins, Boogeyman, The Brooklyn Brawler, Chris Jericho, Christian, D-Generation X, The Dudley Boyz, The Godfather, Jacqueline, Kelly Kelly, Maria Kanellis, Michelle McCool, Montel Vontavious Porter, The New Age Outlaws, Ric Flair, Ron Simmons, Scott Hall, "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase, Torrie Wilson, Trish Stratus, Undertaker, William Regal, Brother Love, Eric Bischoff, Harvey Wippleman, Howard Finkel, Jerry Lawler, Jim Ross, Jonathan Coachman, John "Bradshaw" Layfield, John Laurinaitis, Lilian Garcia, Teddy Long, Terri Runnels.

Key title match announced: Roman Reigns (C) vs The Miz for the Intercontinental championship.

WWE Raw 25 anniversary schedule

Date: January 22

Time: 8 pm ET (1 am GMT, 6:30 am IST - Tuesday)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How to watch on TV: Sony Ten 2/Ten 1 HD (India), Sky Sports Arena (UK), USA Network (USA)

Live stream: WWE Network, USA Live