All it took was an amateur home video with her pug for WWE's Nikki Bella to reveal way more than we expected. Supposed to be an innocent video of the 33-year-old playing with the dog, the fans who drool over Nikki, may have got the best one minute of their life in one video.

Before we say anything, let us mention that Nikki is the current partner of WWE veteran star John Cena!

So, it all started at WWE SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan's place. The legendary pro wrestler Bryan happens to be Nikki's brother-in-law. Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella is married to Bryan.

Nikki, who wasn't wearing any bra, and everything was quite visible, was accompanying her partner John Cena at Bryan's residence.

All the action was from Arizona, United States.

The video is creepily termed "John Cena and Nikki Bella are impressed by Daniel Bryan's 8 inch...carrot?"

Check this out