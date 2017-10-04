With the WWE India tour 2017 scheduled for later this year, you could contemplate catching the action live on the WWE Network, if you cannot make it to the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in New Delhi on December 7 and 8.

For those who are yet unaware, the WWE Network is a subscription-based video streaming service that gives WWE fans access to the vast video library of WWE content. Additionally, they can also access original content that WWE produces exclusively for the Network.

The WWE Network consists of both a 24-hour linear streaming channel and on-demand programming from WWE's library.

This one's for hardcore WWE fans, with a variety of content to choose from: WWE, WCW, ECW, WCCW, vintage matches, original shows, reality shows, documentaries, legends discussing legends, and a wide-range of video-on-demand library.

This might be the perfect time to explore and subscribe to the WWE Network.

Here are the following prominent shows in offer at the moment:

Legends with JBL

205 Live: The greatest performers from WWE's Cruiserweight division showcase their unparallelled abilities on 205 Live!

WWE Story Time: Hear colourful tales of misfortune from some of your favourite WWE Superstars and Hall of Famers who prove that everybody makes mistakes!

WWE NxT

WWE 2K18 Roster Reveal: Join hosts Corey Graves, Renee Young, and special guests Breezango as they reveal the final batch of Superstars from the WWE 2K18 roster!

WWE Ride Along

WWE PPV events -- new and old

How to subscribe