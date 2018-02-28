John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella Close
Quite a few pro-wrestling fans were left with eyes wide open after John Cena called out the Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. The cheers, however, fizzled out after Cena added that the match "is not happening".

Nevertheless, WWE fans are still hopeful and it remains to be seen what actually happens on the road to WrestleMania.

Sensational reports meanwhile surfaced on Wednesday claiming that the match between the Undertaker and Cena may not happen after all.

As a matter of fact, former WWE superstar and one of Mexico's biggest stars, Rey Mysterio, is being zeroed in on as an opponent for Cena.

rey mysterio, wwe
Former WWE superstar Rey Mysterio in 2014Erika Goldring/Getty

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Lucha great was present during the WWE house show in San Diego as well as on the SmackDown Live February 27 TV episode in Los Angeles.

Although Rey didn't make an appearance, the WWE correspondent claims that the pro wrestler was involved in backstage talks about a major WrestleMania match.

Justin claims that the 43-year-old has been "working out details" about the WrestleMania match and his opponent is believed to be John Cena.

Rey made a sensational return to the WWE during the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view in January. However, that was a one-off appearance. He later appeared in a New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) video and announced that he is set to take on Jushin 'Thunder' Liger at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved show on March 25.

Cena, meanwhile, beat AJ Styles at the SmackDown Live February 27 TV taping and earned his opportunity to take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Styles in a Six-Pack challenge at Fastlane 2018.