Quite a few pro-wrestling fans were left with eyes wide open after John Cena called out the Undertaker for a match at WrestleMania 34. The cheers, however, fizzled out after Cena added that the match "is not happening".

Nevertheless, WWE fans are still hopeful and it remains to be seen what actually happens on the road to WrestleMania.

Sensational reports meanwhile surfaced on Wednesday claiming that the match between the Undertaker and Cena may not happen after all.

As a matter of fact, former WWE superstar and one of Mexico's biggest stars, Rey Mysterio, is being zeroed in on as an opponent for Cena.

According to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Lucha great was present during the WWE house show in San Diego as well as on the SmackDown Live February 27 TV episode in Los Angeles.

Although Rey didn't make an appearance, the WWE correspondent claims that the pro wrestler was involved in backstage talks about a major WrestleMania match.

Justin claims that the 43-year-old has been "working out details" about the WrestleMania match and his opponent is believed to be John Cena.

Breaking: Per WWE sources, Rey Mysterio is backstage working out details tonight at SmackDown for a match at WrestleMania. The rumored opponent is John Cena. — Justin Barrasso (@JustinBarrasso) February 28, 2018

Rey made a sensational return to the WWE during the Royal Rumble 2018 pay-per-view in January. However, that was a one-off appearance. He later appeared in a New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) video and announced that he is set to take on Jushin 'Thunder' Liger at the NJPW Strong Style Evolved show on March 25.

Cena, meanwhile, beat AJ Styles at the SmackDown Live February 27 TV taping and earned his opportunity to take on Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, Baron Corbin, Dolph Ziggler and WWE Champion Styles in a Six-Pack challenge at Fastlane 2018.