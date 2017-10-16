WWE superstar Triple H is someone who needs no introduction. From his dramatic water sprinkling entrance to his iconic finishing move Pedigree, the 48-year-old has been entertaining his Indian audiences in the wrestling circuit for more than two decades.

And during his tour to India, the wrestling legend, who was bitten by the Bollywood bug, didn't miss out on the opportunity to make his visit a memorable one for his fans by delivering Amitabh Bachchan's famous dialogue from Shahenshah in his own inimitable way.

Triple H arrived in Mumbai on October 3 to promote a WWE event and reportedly announce a WWE road show that will happen later this year. While promoting the event, the 48-year-old wrestler sat down for a chat where he was asked to mouth Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan's popular dialogue "Rishte Mein To Hum Tumhare Baap Lagte Hai" from his 1988 cult classic Shahenshah.

And the King of the Kings, however, at first, was hesitant to say the famous lines in front of the camera but later mustered courage and asked the interviewer to teach her the dialogue. And the WWE legend surprised everyone with his Hindi and delivered the dialogue in one attempt with ease.

Watch the video here:

WWE India Tour 2017 will be treating its audiences with a two-day event which will be held on December 8 and 9 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. A WWE India Tour was also organised in January 2016 and superstars Roman Reigns, New Day and Charlotte Flair were seen in action in the ring.

This year, the WWE India event will see the likes of Sasha Banks, Braun Strowman, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Roman Reigns, Alexa Bliss and Seth Rollins, with current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal leading the way.