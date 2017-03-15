When we talk of multi-million dollar family business in sports entertainment, one of the foremost examples that comes to mind is the one McMahons are part of -- the WWE. The American pro wrestling promotion might have seen a drop in ratings over the last few years, but the revenue generated by the owners will absolutely shock you.

Vince McMahon, the CEO and the chairman of the WWE as well as its majority owner, is still leading the charts in terms of total annual income. Vince, 71, holds 70% of WWE's equity and 96% of the voting power along with his wife Linda, daughter Stephanie, son Shane and son-in-law Triple H.

The 'Game' Triple H, who has restricted his ring appearances over the last few years to focus on his corporate role, is second in the list of annual incomes. Paul Levesque, popularly known as, Triple H is currently the WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative.

The veteran pro wrestler is currently rumoured to face Seth Rollins at the WWE WrestleMania 33, this April.

WWE family income (compiled by FW Online for the year 2016)

Name Current role Annual income Vince McMahon WWE chairman and CEO $5,348,624 Triple H Paul Levesque WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative $3,993,417 Shane McMahon WWE SmackDown Live Commissioner $2,150,000 Stephanie McMahon WWE Raw Commissioner $2,000,000

WWE: The timeline

- The pro wrestling business of the McMahon family started off in 1952 as Capitol Wrestling Corporation Ltd (owned by Vince McMahon Sr).

- Vince McMahon Jr started Titan Sports, Inc. in 1979 in South Yarmouth, Massachusetts.

- Titan Sports, Inc acquired Capitol Wrestling Corp in 1982.

- Titan was renamed World Wrestling Federation, Inc. in 1998.

- It was again renamed as the World Wrestling Federation Entertainment, Inc. in 1999

- In 2002, it rechristened as the World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

- Since 2011, the company's branded itself solely by the name WWE.