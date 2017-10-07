The best WWE superstars from the SmackDown Live event will descend in Detroit, Michigan, on Sunday for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Named after the colossal steel structure, this is the ninth event under the Hell in a Cell chronology.

WWF/WWE legend Shane McMahon will be seen in action for the first time since WrestleMania 2017 as he gets set to take on Kevin Owens inside the 20ft long Hell in a Cell cage. Matters got highly personal after Owens attacked Shane's dad Vince McMahon, also the chairman of the WWE, in a previous edition of SmackDown Live and left him in a bloody mess inside the ring.

Unlike in a steel cage match, inside the Hell in a Cell, you have the access to weapons from beneath the ring as well. The match also has a Falls Count Anywhere stipulation, meaning pinfalls and submissions can be carried out both inside the ring and outside.

In other notable matches, WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, billed to represent India, takes on Japan's Shinsuke Nakamura in a rematch of their SummerSlam 2017 clash. The match will be not have Hell in a Cell implications, and the interference from the Singh Brothers could once again be predicted.

The WWE recently announced a tour of India in December and Jinder wants to defend his title in the event. Matters will definitely get embarrassing for him if he loses the title against the Japanese sensation Nakamura, whose striking skills in the ring is often compared to pro wrestling and WWF/WWE legend The Undertaker.

Pro wrestling veteran Bobby Roode, meanwhile, gets set for his debut in the first-ever WWE pay-per-view event on Sunday, against Dolph Ziggler. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion has been mimicking the entrances of past and present WWE superstar, including the Undertaker, and has received quite heat from the fans for the past couple of weeks.

In the women's division, current WWE SmackDown Women's champion Natalya takes on Charlotte Flair, daughter of the legendary Ric Flair also one of the most successful Raw Women's Champions.

Full list of matches

Match Championship Prediction Chad Gable/Shelton Benjamin vs The Hype Bros [PRE-SHOW] Tag Team match Win for Gable and Benjamin Bobby Roode vs Dolph Ziggler Singles match Win for Roode The New Day (C) vs The Usos SmackDown Tag Team Championships The New Day to retain titles Randy Orton vs Rusev Singles match Orton to win AJ Styles (C) vs Baron Corbin United States Championship Styles to retain title Jinder Mahal (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship Nakamura to win Natalya (C) vs Charlotte Flair SmackDown Women's Championship Naomi to defend title Shane McMahon vs Kevin Owens Singles match inside HIAC Owens to win

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017

Date: October 8

Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST - Monday, 1 am BST - Monday)

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Watch LIVE in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Ten Network (India)

Sky Box Office (UK)

Pay-per-view (USA, Canada)

Live stream

WWE Network

Live updates

Twitter