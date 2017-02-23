Serena Williams, in plain simple words, looks beastly whenever she's on the tennis court. The WWE, for long, have been searching for women pro wrestlers who can intimidate even the male superstars by their looks and physical attributes.

Chyna, in the past has been one female superstar who went on to fight against male competitors and send chills across the WWE women's locker room. The likes of Kharma or Nia Jax, recently, are blowing fans with their dominance inside the ring and their beastly physical attribute.

Even UFC star Ronda Rousey is capable of sending that amount of chills, but whether she will indeed ever join the WWE, which is being heavily rumoured, remains the big question.

As of now, there is no confirmed word yet on Ronda's second appearance in the WWE after her WrestleMania 31 appearance with The Rock Dwayne Johnson in 2015. But, from what we can gather, tennis legend Serena is the recent candidate to be a part of the rumour mill.

It is being reported that the Australian Open 2017 champion is possibly appearing at WrestleMania 33, scheduled for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

It all started after a photo was posted by Williams' boyfriend Alexis Ohanian on Reddit. The image featured the WWE women's championship with Serena Williams' name on the customised plates.

The pic later tweeted by a WWE fan page:

This is not the first time, however, that something like this has happened. WWE has this unique marketing ploy of sending out customised championship titles to big achievers from the world of sports. Yes, that means even Tom Brady of the New England Patriots team was sent a WWE belt after they won the Super Bowl 51 earlier this month in Texas.

While the reports are circling all over, the Morning News USA, which we mention beforehand is NOT a genuine trusted source, has claimed that Williams is set to have a face-off against one of WWE's current women superstars, Charlotte Flair -- the daughter of the WWE legend Ric Flair.