WWE Fastlane, the final stop before WrestleMania 34 scheduled for April 8, presented quite a few high-octane moments for the fans Sunday, March 11, at Nationwide Arena, Ohio.

The main match of the SmackDown Pay-Per-View (PPV) event — a six-pack challenge — had a blockbuster script as John Cena suffered a heartbreaking defeat, thereby losing his right to a match at WrestleMania.

Royal Rumble 2018 winner Shinsuke Nakamura and Rusev kickstarted the pay-per-view event on Sunday, following which fans witnessed a title change in the United States Championship match between Bobby Roode and Randy Orton.

Complete results — WWE Fastlane 2018

AJ Styles retains WWE Championship, beats Kevin Owens, John Cena, Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Baron Corbin

Cena, who was expected to win the championship and book his berth at WrestleMania 34, was stunned by Styles, who defended his title by securing a win via pinfall over Owens.

Cena had started the match on a high by performing Attitude Adjustments on his opponents on the ring. However, in the end, he was on the receiving end of a Pop Up Powerbomb from Owens.

Owens had an opportunity to end the match when he hit his finishing move on Zallinger but SmackDown commissioner Shane McMahon interrupted to prevent the result.

Styles, who was driven into a table in the initial stages of the match, recovered and went on to win the title with a Phenomenal Forearm on Owens.

EXCLUSIVE: Unsure of his path to @WrestleMania now more than ever, at the end of the day, @JohnCena has nothing but RESPECT for @WWE Champion @AJStylesOrg. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/KUF1TZHQP0 — WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2018

Charlotte Flair defends SmackDown women's Championship

Flair's match against Ruby Riott was constantly interrupted by Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Lynch, and Naomi. However, she managed to hold the fort and hit a spear to defend at the end of a draining affair to win the title.

The Usos defend SmackDown Tag Team Championship

The Usos and The New Day began the match on a high when the two teams performed each other's finishing moves.

The two teams gave it their all and there seemed to be no clear winner until the final moment. However, the entertaining contest was interrupted when The Bludgeon Brothers came out of nowhere and attacked both teams, forcing a no-contest.

Randy Orton clinches WWE United States Championship

Orton performed an RKO on Bobby Roode to win his first-ever United States Championship.

The 37-year-old dominated the match against Roode, who had won the title in January after defeating India's Jinder Mahal.

Mahal made a surprise appearance at the end of the match only to be on the receiving end of the Glorious DDT from Roode.

Shinsuke Nakamura proves worth ahead of WrestleMania 34

Nakamura, who is set to take on Styles at WrestleMania 34, won a thriller against Rusev on Sunday.

The two kept trading blows and the match witness quite a few near-fall moments before the Japanese star hit a Kinshasa strike to seal the match.