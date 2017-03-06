There were a lot of high-intensity matches in the final pay per view before WrestleMania 33 at Fastlane and there were two more matches added to the fight card on the night. Cesaro took on Jinder Mahal and Big Show took on Rusev, but all eyes were on the main event of the night as Goldberg and Kevin Owens came face to face for the WWE Universal Championship.

There were three more titles on the line as Bayley was up against Charlotte as she was set to defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship. Neville was in line to face Jack Gallagher for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship and finally the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson went up against Enzo Amore and Big Cass.

Braun Strowman's unbeaten run in the WWE was also on the line as he went up against Roman Reigns and former TNA superstar Samoa Joe was up against the energetic Sami Zayn.

In the pre-show match, Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar via pin fall.

Here are the complete results from WWE Fastlane 2017:

Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn via submission

Joe made a huge impression on his WWE pay-per-view in-ring debut and he completely dominated Zayn for most of the match. The closest Zayn came to picking up the win was when he rolled Joe for a two count. But in the end Joe got the win through a submission as he locked in the Coquina Clutch and put Zayn to sleep.

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) defeated Enzo Amore & Big Cass via pin fall to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Gallows and Anderson dominated the early parts of the match as they cornered Enzo and beat him down in classic tag team style. Late in the match, Gallows saved a sure defeat by pulling Amore's leg to break up a pin attempt following his Badaboomshakalaka splash. Towards the end, Anderson landed a kick on Enzo and went for the pin near the ropes and while Enzo had his leg on the ropes, Gallows moved it without the referee noticing it as they picked up the win.

Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax via pin fall

Jax dominated the most and it looked like another routine win for her. But towards the end when she was going for a Samoan Drop, Banks flipped out and reversed it into a roll-up, bridging her body as she picked up the win.

Cesaro defeated Jinder Mahal via pin fall

The match was mostly evenly fought until Cesaro hit the Swiss-1-9 swinging kick before drawing a two count following a cross body from the top rope. Then after Rusev distracted Mahal, Cesaro hit a pop-up uppercut to get the win.

The Big Show defeated Rusev via pin fall

This match was really physical from the start as Big Show got a lot of near falls and then Rusev targeted Big Show's knee and got the giant down. But a series of chokeslams followed by a KO punch earned Big Show the win.

Neville (c) defeated Jack Gallagher via pin fall to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Championship

This match was dubbed as one of the best since the creation of the Cruiserweight Classic last summer. This match was full of high-flying moves, but in the end Neville needed the return of his Red Arrow finishing manoeuvre to finally put Gallagher away and get the win as he retained his title.

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via pin fall

Strowman's two year undefeated streak in the WWE finally came to an end as Reigns managed to pin the big beast. This match was really physical from the beginning and both the superstars showcased equal levels of strength and agility. But at the end, a missed splash from Strowman allowed Reigns the chance to capitalise as he hit him with a spear and finally got the three count.

Bayley (c) def. Charlotte Flair via pin fall to retain her WWE Raw Women's Championship

Charlotte's unbeaten run in PPV singles matches came to an end at Fastlane all thanks to Banks who interfered in the match to help Bayley retain her title. After an altercation outside the ring, Charlotte attempted to roll up Bayley for a pin but it was stopped by Banks who pointed out to the referee that she had a handful of tights. Bayley then capitalised with a Bayley-to-Belly to score the pin fall.

Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens (c) via pin fall o become the new WWE Universal Championship

Owens went out of the ring on three separate occasions as he tried to delay the start of the match and when he entered the ring Chris Jericho's music hit he walked out onto the stage, distracting Owens. Then, as soon as the bell was rung, Goldberg instantly attacked the distracted Owens and laid him out with a spear followed by a jackhammer and then the three count. The match concluded in 22 seconds.