Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as Paige, has been turning attention since her return to the WWE on November 20 during Monday Night Raw. Her new get-up has received a lot of brownie points from the audiences who want to dress up in the same way.

Cosplay is viral these days after all!

Quite a lot of Paige's female fans on Twitter and Instagram are sharing photos of themselves dolled up like Paige. Luckily, the WWE superstar is kind enough to 'like' quite a few.

But which one of these seems to be the best? Check out the photos:

My contribution in some @RealPaigeWWE fan art. Tried my best at her ruturning makeup look, and it’s just a bonus I’ve got the chin dimple too?

So proud of you?? pic.twitter.com/KNFiRZdWhO — ♡♡ (@_SarayaPaige) November 28, 2017

Let’s not forget. That time I dressed up as @RealPaigeWWE for a costume party ?? pic.twitter.com/m3shU30jM3 — Frankie [?DOSE] (@Frankiechesska1) November 19, 2017

Oh...and who said only girls can have all the fun!

Have no shame, be yourself, do whatever makes you happy. @RealPaigeWWE makes me happy. So I did this ??✌? pic.twitter.com/AgbT7LXpbG — TKO (@TKOkocenko) November 21, 2017

Following the end of this week's Monday Night Raw on November 27, Paige took to Instagram to post some sizzling photos of hers in that badass black outfit which she introduced to the WWE last week.

That too-hot-to-handle makeup of hers too adds that magical touch to the look.

WWE hair/makeup artist Lindy Sue is responsible for Paige's femme fatale look. Stephie Jean Miller also adds that extra zing on her lips to make them more luscious.

Thanks @mrs_lindysue for making me look pretty to beat girls asses on #RAW @wwe !!!! Using some bad ass lashes from @ashlashofficial and lips by @prettymotherpuckers A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Absolution @wwe A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Nov 28, 2017 at 8:40am PST

Paige, 25, introduced two new allies in WWE NXT superstars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. The trio, referred by many as the female version of the Shield, has an official name now: 'Absolution'.

The trio has terrorised the Raw women's locker room at the moment with the likes of Bayley, Mickie James, Sasha Banks and even Raw Women's champion Alexa Bliss facing brutal assaults, both inside the ring and at the backstage.