Yet another season of WrestleMania has begun and the importance of holding on to the respective WWE championship titles is more than ever now. Alexa Bliss, for sure, must be under a lot of pressure.

The Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view event will feature WWE superstars from the Monday Night Raw brand. For the first time in the history of the company, an Elimination Chamber match will see a total of seven superstars.

Also, Alexa Bliss will have to defend her Raw Women's Championship title in the first-ever women's elimination chamber match.

It has already been a landmark year for the women's roster in the WWE as only a month back, we witnessed the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble match. Monday Night Raw superstar Asuka won the match.

The elimination chamber match is one of the most dangerous matches in pro wrestling. The likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Big Show and Kane have competed in the match in the past. The superstars have the privilege of using the steel cage as a weapon, the glass enclosures as well tables, chairs, and ladders from under the ring.

The chamber was first introduced in 2002 by former Raw general manager Eric Bischoff, who was recently seen at the Raw 25-anniversary event.

The Elimination Chamber PPV meanwhile saw a start in the WWE from the year 2010.

Elimination Chamber 2018: Full list of matches

MATCHES CHAMPIONSHIPS Matt Hardy vs Bray Wyatt Singles match Asuka vs Nia Jax Singles match Elias vs Seth Rollins vs John Cena vs Finn Balor vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns vs The Miz Elimination Chamber match - Winner faces Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 2018 Alexa Bliss (C) vs Mickie James vs Sasha Banks vs Bayley vs Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville Elimination Chamber match for the Raw Women's Championship

Elimination Chamber 2018: Schedule and TV info

Date: February 26

Time: 5:30 am IST (Monday Feb 27)

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV info for India: Sony Ten Network