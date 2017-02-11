One of the most dangerous and lethal stipulations for matches in the WWE is the Elimination Chamber. From steel cage and glasses to weapons, you have it all. Thanks to former WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff, the vicious Elimination Chamber was introduced in 2002.

From the year 2010, WWE introduced the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view (PPV) to give the millions of WWE fans around the world more opportunity to savour these dangerous matches. In pro wrestling, more stunts and dangerous manoeuvres mean more eyeballs.

More eyeballs = more money!

The Elimination Chamber 2017 features just one match inside that iconic steel structure and superstars from only the WWE SmackDown Live roster are eligible to feature in it.

Three championship belts -- the WWE World Championship title, the WWE SmackDown Tag Team titles and the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship title -- are on the line in the PPV.

Elimination Chamber 2017: List of matches

MATCHES CHAMPIONSHIPS John Cena (C) vs Dean Ambrose vs AJ Styles vs Baron Corbin vs The Miz vs Bray Wyatt WWE World Championship: Elimination Chamber match Alexa Bliss (C) vs Naomi SmackDown Women's Championship Luke Harper vs Randy Orton Singles match Apollo Crews, Kalisto vs Dolph Ziggler Handicap match American Alpha (C) vs Heath Slater, Rhyno vs Breezango vs The Usos vs The Ascension vs The Vaudevillains WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Tag team turmoil match Becky Lynch vs Mickie James Women's singles match Nikki Bella vs Natalya Women's singles match Mojo Rawley vs Curt Hawkins Singles match

Royal Rumble 2017 Schedule

Date: February 12

Time: 7 p.m. ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Monday)]

Venue: Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix, Arizona

TV guide: Ten Network (India), PPV (USA, Canada), Sky Box Office (UK).