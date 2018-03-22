The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to the ring and we could reportedly see the SmackDown Live General Manager fight for the first time at WrestleMania 34.

At the last SmackDown live, the 36-year-old fired Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for attacking SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon a week before. The duo "assaulted" McMahon, which put him in the hospital.

Bryan, Owens and Zayn came up from the same place and have known each other for 15 years. The General Manager even admitted he rooted for them while they were making a name in the wrestling industry.

However, Owens and Zayn's decision to assault McMahon did not go down well with Bryan, which forced him to show them an exit door. He announced the two were fired while the three were in the ring.

After being let go, Owens and Zayn went to shake hands with Bryan, which is when they attacked the latter. It was a two on one fight and even before the four-time world champion could make a comeback, they had already done the damage. This was Owens and Zayn second attack in two weeks on McMahon and Bryan.

According to the Daily Star, the two attacks by Owens and Zayn could see the wrestling fans get to witness a tag team match involving the duo and McMahon and Bryan at WrestleMania 34. The event will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on April 8.

Bryan, who announced his retirement two years ago, is now cleared for in-ring return. Having suffered multiple concussions, he was forced him to retire from wrestling to have a better life outside the WWE. He stressed due to the "amazing support" he received from all corners, he was able to continue to fight in order to keep his dream of returning to the ring alive.

This year's WrestleMania's headline event will see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's champion Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle will form a team to face Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

There are also talks of The Undertaker return to the WWE at WrestleMania 34. It is reported that he will take on John Cena and the fight will be officially confirmed in the coming days.