WWE 2K17, the popular wrestling video game from 2K is finally making its way to PC. 2K Games announced the release date for WWE 2K17, the flagship video game franchise of 2K.

The game, which has already been released on consoles, will be available for PC users on February 7, 2017.

WWE 2K17 has some features that make it quite popular with fans. The game has one of the largest roster in WWE video game history and also has some fan-favourite features.

The PC version of this 2K video game will not be different from the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game in terms of content. All the DLCs that have been released for console versions will also be available for the PC version, soon after the release.

What will be the pricing?

The WWE 2K17 Standard Edition will be costing $49.99 and pre-ordering it will fetch users 10 per cent discount. This edition is inclusive of Goldberg Pack (included in every copy) which gives access to two playable versions of legendary WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg as well as playable WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas.

THE WWE 2K17 Deluxe Edition is priced at $74.99. Players who pre-order this edition will get a discount of 15 per cent. Like the standard edition, this will also include the Goldberg Pack (included in every copy), i.e., access to two playable versions of legendary WCW and WWE star Bill Goldberg and WCW Monday Nitro and Halloween Havoc arenas. It will also feature the Season Pass.

The Season Pass in WWE 2K17 includes: MyPlayer Kickstart, Accelerator, NXT Enhancement Pack, Legends Pack, New Moves Pack, Future Stars Pack, Hall of Fame Showcase (Available post-launch)

Specifications

System requirements

Minimum OS: 64-bit: Windows 7 (latest updates) Processor: Intel Core i5-3550 / AMD FX 8150 Memory: 4 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 / Radeon HD 7770 DirectX: Version 11 Storage: 50 GB available space Sound Card: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card Additional Notes: At least 2 GB DDR Video Memory