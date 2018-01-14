What was going on in his mind when US President Donald Trump reportedly called African nations and Haiti "sh*thole" countries at a meeting to discuss the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy, only he may know.

His political rivals and critics, however, seem to have no qualms about letting him know exactly what they think of his comments, and exactly where the word — which he has since denied using — applies with respect to the billionaire businessman-turned-politician.

For starters, the facade of the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, was illuminated with the word on Saturday evening local time.

The man behind it was Robin Bells, whose Twitter bio describes him as an "award-winning editor, video journalist, and multimedia artist based in Washington DC."

Here is the video:

What's more, people are taking to review apps and services like Yelp to use the same word to describe multiple properties — from hotels to restaurants — associated with Trump.

This, despite Trump having said that he had uttered nothing derogatory in the DACA meeting. He made the claim in a tweet on Friday, January 12, wherein he called Haiti a "very poor and troubled country".

Never said anything derogatory about Haitians other than Haiti is, obviously, a very poor and troubled country. Never said “take them out.” Made up by Dems. I have a wonderful relationship with Haitians. Probably should record future meetings - unfortunately, no trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The remark seems to have come back to haunt the US President after the Washington Post reported that he had used it in conversation with lawmakers who had gathered for a bipartisan DACA deal.

The report said that after Trump was told that representatives of nations like Haiti and El Salvador were in attendance, he asked: "Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?"

Trump apparently told the lawmakers that the US should instead take in more people from countries like Norway, the report further said.

Trump has since faced flak from various quarters for the statements, with many people — most visibly some of the top US primetime talk show hosts — openly calling him "racist."