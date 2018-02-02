The writer in Rajinikanth is yet to die as the superstar is said to have written a story for a movie. It is not clear whether he is going to act in the film or cast some other actor to play the lead, but the buzz is that the project will happen sooner than later.

For the uninitiated, Rajinikanth had earlier written stories for films like Valli (1993) that had Priyan Raman in the lead role, and Baba in which he himself played the lead. Unfortunately, both the movies failed at the box office.

Now, Samuthirakani has revealed that Rajinikanth offered him a role in a movie.

While speaking on his experience of working with Rajini for Kaala, he said: "It was an unforgettable experience for me. Rajini sir's hard work is impeccable. Shooting would go on till late nights, and even at 4 in the morning, he will maintain the same energy. We spoke a lot, and there were many happy moments. He also narrated a script to me and asked me to act in it. It would be Rajini sir's story with his name, and he asked me to act. It was a pleasant experience."

On a related note, Rajinikanth had also announced his plans to contest the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and it is interesting to see how he will juggle between politics and cinema.

However, the superstar has two movies in his kitty now. The first one is Shankar's 2.0. It was supposed to be released in April, but now it looks like it might delay for a few months.

Also, Pa Ranjith's Kaala will hit the screens later this year.