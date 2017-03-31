WrestleMania is the greatest annual event for the WWE and combat sports fans across the world as well as pro wrestling aficionados make it a point not to miss the event, even if they don't catch up with the WWE the rest of the year.

Ahead of the main event however, the gala affair that continues to attract attention every year just before WrestleMania is the WWE hall of fame ceremony.

Many WWE fans around the world and especially in India have complained in the past about not being able to witness the Hall of Fame ceremony, where the legends of WWE are felicited and inducted into the immortals list.

This year, however, things have changed and there is a massive opportunity for the WWE universe in India to catch up with the Hall of Fame ceremony, where legends like Kurt Angle will get inducted. Also, the event is a gala affair with the biggest WWE superstars -- former and present -- turning up for the ceremony.

List of WWE legends going into the Hall of Fame 2017

WWE legends To be inducted by Kurt Angle John Cena Beth Phoenix Natalya Theodore Long JBL and Ron Simmons Diamond Dallas Page Eric Bischoff The Rock n Roll Express Jim Cornette Ravishing Rick Rude Ricky Steamboat Eric LeGrand Dana Warrior

Hall of Fame 2017 ceremony

Date: March 31

Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST)

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

The Hall of Fame red carpet event starts an hour prior with Maria Menounos hosting the glamorous event.