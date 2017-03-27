WWE, over the years, has been all about surprises... well, barring the Royal Rumble 2017, which proved to be a major flop event for the pro wrestling company. Nevertheless, we all move on after getting lessons.

With the WrestleMania 33 just a few days away, WWE can still shock pro wrestling fans by doing things memorable. Lots of events have happened over the past few months, legends have returned to the WWE and needless to say, capitalising on certain situations could be perfect for Vince McMahon and Co. as well as the millions of WWE fans.

WrestleMania 33 is scheduled for April 2 in Orlando, Florida.

List of things that can surprise us this WrestleMania 33.

Donald Trump vs Arnold Schwarzenegger

Well well well... let us all thank US President Donald Trump for his dig on the Terminator over the Celebrity Apprentice show. Schwarzenegger may have lost the show now, but as we expected, the former governor of California didn't back down from reverting to Trump, and thus start a war of words on social media.

WWE fans picked up the situation swiftly and called out Vince McMahon to book a match between them on WWE's grandest stage of all, this April. Check out the full story.

Will this surprise indeed take place at WrestleMania 33? Chances are pretty less, considering their lack of training over the years and that busy schedule.

Kurt Angle vs Bobby Roode

How about one of the biggest rivalries that defined the legacy of TNA Impact Wrestling starting once again in the WWE? And what bigger way than witnessing the pro wrestling veterans Kurt Angle and Bobby Roode feud once again at WWE's grandest event, WrestleMania.

Angle is being inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame 2017 by John Cena on the night before WrestleMania, and so, an appearance in the main event on April 2 is quite possible. Angle is tipped to be the next Raw general manager, replacing Mick Foley, and it would really be very impressive on the part of the WWE to book a match between him and Roode, who is a part of NXT at the moment.

Just a week to go for the event, and some friendly social media interactions between the pro wrestling veterans have already started.

Yes. It's you Bobby. Don't ever forget it. Lol. We can make this happen again if you want. https://t.co/MNlKREqdGm — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) March 26, 2017

Will this surprise indeed take place at WrestleMania 33: We can only keep our fingers crossed.

The Rock in a backstage segment with CM Punk

It is known to the WWE fans now that The Rock Dwayne Johnson made a phone call to former WWE superstar CM Punk right in the middle of the ring at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, after Raw went off-air.

Punk, who is currently with the UFC, couldn't be face-timed as The Rock would have expected. CM Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, later thanked the WWE universe for chanting his name in unison and showering him with all the love.

With the Rock almost but certain to make a WrestleMania 33 appearance, let us not rule out that Punk could be seen somewhere backstage or in the audience!

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

Will this surprise indeed take place at WrestleMania 33? Chances are pretty high.

Vince McMahon's music hits...and out comes Conor McGregor with his walk

Much has been made out of the similarities between the walking styles of Vince McMahon and Conor McGregor. The UFC star is one of the most sought after personalities for the WWE off-late and the pro wrestling company also didn't shy from taking a dig at McGregor over his walk!

We, therefore, can start making big speculations. While McGregor and Mayweather's proposed multi-million boxing fight in Las Vegas remains the talk of the town, we cannot rule out an appearance by the Irishman at WrestleMania 33.

But will it just be confined to an appearance by McGregor at the stands? No, we don't think so. Given his brash attitude and badass nature, McGregor will definitely try to do something that skyrockets the WWE ratings on the night.

Will this surprise indeed take place at WrestleMania 33? We feel, yes.

The Undertaker retires

To be honest, fans wouldn't want Roman Reigns ending the legacy of the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. However, with the push that Roman has received from the WWE off-late, we feel anything can happen.

The legendary Undertaker is currently 23-1 at the WrestleMania, with The Streak being ended by Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. The match against Roman will be the phenom's 25th WrestleMania match and there are plenty of chances he calls it a day on his legendary pro wrestling career, post the match.

Win or lose, there are high chances of the Undertaker taking to the mic after the match and saying something like: "It is finally time for me to rest in peace!"

Will this surprise indeed take place at WrestleMania 33? Get some tissue papers by your side, we are in for a major heartbreak.