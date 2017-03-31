The greatest annual pay-per-view event in the history of the pro-wrestling is back to enthral us. WrestleMania 33 is just around the corner.

The 2017 edition of the WWE gala is indeed a clash of titans. The likes of Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Chris Jericho and the legendary Undertaker will fight it out this year. However, the women's fight will be one of the prime attractions of the event.

READ: Surprises awaiting this WrestleMania 33!

Almost all the WWE divas currently featuring in the Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live roster, will figure in the event. From known faces like Charlotte Flair and Mickie James to new faces Carmella and Bayley, all the gorgeous female superstars will be seen at WrestleMania 33.

While we are in for a lot of surprises for sure, this year's WrestleMania is set to witness a historic development -- Tian Bing, a 22-year-old pro wrestler from China, will debut at the Andre the Giant Memorial battle royal match; thus becoming the first pro wrestler from the Asian nation to make it to the WWE. Tian Bing will be in action against the likes of super-heavyweights Braun Strowman and Big Show.

The cruiserweight classic: 205 Live will also be included for the first time in WrestleMania history as the champion Neville clashes swords with the veteran Austin Aries. The WWE fans are unhappy with the match being in the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show.

As many as 13 matches have made it to the list at WrestleMania 33, which includes three kickoff matches.

WrestleMania 33: List of matches