The biggest annual event of the WWE is back again and dreams of a plethora of current WWE superstars are going to come true. WWE Raw women's champion Bayley is one of them.

She posted a message on her Instagram about how she thought WrestleMania almost happened on a different universe when she used to watch the event in her childhood, but now that she is making her debut at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando, Florida, her greatest dream is finally coming true.

#wrestlemania A post shared by Bayley (@itsmebayley) on Apr 2, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

The full list of matches happening this year

Not only Bayley and all the newbies of the WWE making their debut at the WrestleMania 2017, many legendary lives, such as that of Goldberg and the one and only Undertaker will be celebrated. According to several reports and predictions, both the veterans are fighting for the last time in the WrestleMania on Sunday.

The WWE universe or the WWE fans can only cheer and make merry as the action gets set to start in just a few hours' time. There are a total of 13 high-profiled matches happening this year, and that includes an action-packed kickoff show.

So you better not miss any of the action. There is absolutely no difference in quality between the WrestleMania 33 kickoff show and the main show, starting two hours later.

WrestleMania 33 schedule

Date: March 2

Time: 2:30 am IST [Monday] (9 pm GMT, 5 pm EST)

Venue: Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida

Where to watch live

Country TV India Ten 1 HD, Ten 2 UK Sky Box Office USA PPV Canada PPV

Live stream - WWE Network.

Live updates - WWE twitter.