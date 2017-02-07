WrestleMania is one of the most highly anticipated pay per view event in the WWE calendar and the highest grossing WWE event never fails to disappoint. And it does not look like it's about to this year either as Brock Lesnar and Goldberg are set to face off against each other once again.

Also read: Woman vs man matches to return in 2017? Triple H breaks silence

Last week on Raw, Lesnar challenged Goldberg to a match at WrestleMania 33 and Goldberg accepted his challenge on Raw's most recent episode saying that he never backs down from fight. But before getting into the ring with Lesnar, he is set to challenge Kevin Owens, for his WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane on March 5th.

So if Goldberg defeats Kevin Owens at Fastlane and wins the WWE Universal Championship, his match against Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 could be for the title but that news will only be confirmed after Fastlane.

This will be a really important match for Brock Lesnar in particular as he looks to avenge his humiliating loss from Survivor Series where it took Goldberg just 86 seconds to get the win and then more recently at Royal Rumble, where as soon as Lesnar entered the ring Goldberg hit him with a spear before eliminating him.

If Brock Lesnar is looking for revenge, WrestleMania 33 is the perfect stage and he has to make sure he gets the win this time because he might not get another chance to face Goldberg.

While the complete match card for WrestleMania 33 is not yet decided, Randy Orton has a confirmed match for the WWE Championship after he won the Royal Rumble but his opponent is yet to be decided.

Big Show recently shocked the world after he showed his new transformed body sporting a six pack and he also confirmed that he is set to face off against basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal at WrestleMania 33.

"That's confirmed. As far as I know, it's happening. He's got charm and charisma; you can't help but have fun around Shaq when he's around. But that doesn't mean I'm not going to slap the crap out of him when I get the chance," Metro.co.uk quoted Big Show as saying.

Check out WWE's tweet confirming the match between Lesnar and Goldberg