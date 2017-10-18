Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team confirmed on Wednesday that Estonian rally driver Ott Tanak will join the Japanese outfit for the next season of FIA World Rally Championship. Tanak along with his co-driver Martin Jarveoja are currently part of M-Sport World Rally Team and the duo will switch to the Japanese outfit from Rallye Monte-Carlo 2018.

The 30-year-old remains in contention for the 2017 drivers' title with victories in Italy and Germany. He is second in the championship with two rounds left. Tanak has long been linked with Toyota and his decision to swap a Ford Fiesta for a Yaris World Rally Car spells the end of Juho Hanninen's time at the team.

Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT will enter its second season with three Yaris WRCs on every event, with Jari-Matti Latvala / Miikka Anttila and Esapekka Lappi / Janne Ferm completing the driver line-up.

"We're delighted to have secured the services of Ott, having had our eyes on him for a while. He represents the perfect blend of youth and experience, together with the right sort of mental attitude that means he will fit into our team very well. Like the Yaris WRC, Ott has exceeded all expectations this year, so I'm sure it will be a strong partnership with both speed and consistency on all surfaces," said Tommi Makinen, team principal of Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT.

Hanninen's co-driver Kaj Lindstrom will replace Jarmo Lehtinen as Toyota's sporting director. Lehtinen had left the role in August. Lindstrom takes up the position from next month's Kennards Hire Rally Australia (November 16-19), meaning Toyota will enter only two cars Down Under.

Hanninen's last appearance will be at next week's Dayinsure Wales Rally GB (October 26-29). Makinen thanked Hanninen for his services. The Finn played a key role in Yaris' development ahead of the team's WRC return this season.