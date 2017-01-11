A whole new season of FIA World Rally Championship is all set to kick start on Thursday, January 19 with Rallye Monte-Carlo. When the 13-round season finally gets over with Australian Rally, it is certain that reigning constructor Volkswagen will not be on the frame.

After Volkswagen's exit and its drivers found new outfit for this year, the new season will be an epic battle of established drivers with new comers. Defending champion Sebastien Ogier will drive Ford Fiesta for the first time in Monte Carlo. Then there are the teams; Toyota and Citroen, both back in full manufacturer spec, prepare to take on established names of Hyundai and M-Sport.

Each new WRC season is accompanied by updates to the rules and regulations that govern the sport. This year is no exception. There are new regulations on the cars as well. Most of the teams have already unveiled its 2017 contender incorporating the new regulations.

We have all the information's you need to know about the whole new season of World Rally Championship.

2017 Calendar

2017 WRC Calendar Round Rally Date 1 Monte-Carlo 19 - 22 January 2 Sweden 9 - 12 February 3 Mexico 9 - 12 March 4 France 6 - 9 April 5 Argentina 27 - 30 April 6 Portugal 18 - 21 May 7 Italy 8 - 11 June 8 Poland 29 June - 2 July 9 Finland 27 - 30 July 10 Germany 17 - 20 August 11 Spain 5 - 8 October 12 Great Britain 26 - 29 October 13 Australia 16 - 19 November

Teams and drivers

Citroen Total Abu Dhabi WRT

Drivers: Kris Meeke, Stephane Lefebvre, Craig Breen

Car: Citroen C3 WRC

Hyundai Motorsport

Drivers: Thierry Neuville, Hayden Paddon, Dani Sordo

Car: Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC

M-Sport World Rally Team

Drivers: Sebastien Ogier, Ott Tanak, Elfyn Evans (DMACK)

Car: Ford Fiesta WRC

Toyota GAZOO Racing WRC

Drivers: Jari-Matti Latvala, Juho Hänninen, Esapekka Lappi

Car: Toyota Yaris WRC

2017 season sporting regulations

- In 2016, leading drivers started in championship order for days one and two before switching to a reverse event classification on day three. This year, drivers will start in championship order for day one only. On days two and three, P1 drivers will start in the reverse order of rally classification at the end of the previous day.

- Power Stage offers bonus championship points to the fastest drivers through Sunday lunchtime's rally-closing live TV stage. Up to now, the three fastest drivers have been awarded points on a 3-2-1 basis. This year there's more to play for. The stage winner will be rewarded with five points, with the five fastest drivers taking points on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis.

- Manufacturers previously nominated two drivers per rally to score points. In 2017, they will instead nominate three, with the top two finishers scoring manufacturer points.

2017 season car regulations

Bodyshell: The new cars are 10 kilos lighter and 55mm wider than their predecessors. They are also 100 per cent more aggressive-looking with new aerodynamic kits. At the front, a splitter protrudes 60mm further forward, while a rear diffuser stretches back an extra 30mm. Wheel arches are wider to accommodate the extra track, and an enormous rear wing sits 50mm above the roofline to provide downforce and extra grip at the rear.

Engine: The new cars retain 1.6-litre four-cylinder turbo engine remains, but widening the turbo restrictor from 33mm to 36mm means power is up from around 310bhp to 380bhp. Limiting turbo boost to 2.5-bar will keep maximum torque around 430Nm. The gearbox is a six-speed sequential unit and for the first time since 2010, the transmission now features an active centre differential.