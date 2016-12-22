Barely a month before the 2017 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) gets underway at the Rallye Monte-Carlo on January 19, Citroen Racing officially unveiled its C3 WRC car in Abu Dhabi.

In the 2017 season, the Citroen Total Abu Dhabi team will enter two to four C3 WRCs for its crews consist of Kris Meeke/Paul Nagle, Craig Breen/Scott Martin, Stephane Lefebvre/Gabin Moreau and Sheikh Khalid Al Qassimi/Chris Patterson.

"In 2017, we want to win races in normal conditions, by beating our competitors," team boss Yves Matton said. "And then in 2018, our goal is to bring home at least one of the world titles."

The C3 WRC features an aggressive aero package in line with the 2017 season's bodywork regulations. Underneath Citroen's two-tier front lights, the front bumper has a splitter and winglets to generate downforce and reduce understeer. Air intakes supply cool air to the radiator, the turbo intercooler and the brakes, while hot air is drawn out by scoops on the bonnet and at the bottom of the front wings. The air vents located on the rear doors are used to cool the brakes. The rear end is dominated by a huge, two-element rear wing that consists of a lower 'shovel' and a complex upper level.

The C3 WRC is powered by a four-cylinder 1.6-litre direct injection turbo engine based on the unit from Citroen's C-Elysee WTCC car. With the new WRC regulation 36mm turbo restrictor, it produces about 380bhp. The company has updated its four-wheel drive transmission with the return of an active centre differential, while suspension changes include longer travel and geometry.

The fourth team unveiling its car and squad for the 2017 season, the C3 WRC will rival Hyundai, M-Sport and Toyota. Having completed selected programme of events in 2016, Citroen is returning to WRC action in a full-time capacity next season. Citroen currently holds a record 96 race wins and eight world titles from past seasons. Sebastien Loeb was the last Citroen driver to win the WRC title in 2012.