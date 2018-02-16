Demi Lovato has been teasing her 65.8 million Instagram followers with several hot pictures since the beginning of the year. Dressing in some sizzling outfits, she has been setting the social media platform on fire by giving fans an eyeful of her assets.

The singer was at it again when she posted a picture revealing too much skin. The picture was posted with a caption announcing that tickets for her tour were up for sale.

Demi will hit the road for a world tour titled Tell Me You Love Me, based on her recent album with the same title. Promoting the tour and announcing the venues, sultry Demi has got fans excited.

Her recent post saw the former Disney star posing in a gorgeous dress that brought out the best of her curves for the camera. Her tan was also evident in the picture. Fans quickly took to the comments section to compliment the divine diva.

The Cool for the Summer singer will take the center stage in several cities across the world. Demi is slated to perform in European cities including Stockholm, Manchester, Amsterdam, Madrid, Lisbon, London and Paris.

She is also headed to South America as she confirmed that she will perform in San Jose, Monterrey, Sao Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Mexico City to name a few.

Though she has been oozing confidence and sensuality in all her posts, Demi recently admitted that she is battling body positivity. Talking to People magazine, the 25-year-old said staying confident is a "daily battle" and she is taking the help of dieting to do it.

"Some days I feel great and some days I don't feel great. And sometimes it's periods of times," she said.

"I stopped dieting and have gained a little weight so it's been a struggle but at the same time, I'm happier because I'm not restricting myself from certain foods and I'm no longer food shaming myself," she explained.

"I think posting sexy pictures are so empowering and liberating. Anytime you can put yourself out there the more empowering I feel. Also, it doesn't hurt when you look good and you have a good bathing suit on and then a cute guy likes your picture. Doesn't hurt," she added.