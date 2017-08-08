A host of Tollywood celebs have lauded and congratulated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for joining hands with Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao for the initiative of Woven 2017.

Samantha is a diva of the south Indian film industry. She is also a popular style icon and whatever she flaunts in public events garners a lot of attention. KTR, who is on a mission to revive the handloom industry, made a right choice by bringing the actress on board as the ambassador for the industry.

KTR held the Woven 2017 Fashion Show on August 7, which happened to be the National Handloom Day. Samantha appeared in a black and white handloom ikat print saree with a black blouse at this event. She accessorised it with a black and silver striped belt, black ankle strap heels and statement silver earrings.

Samantha weaved her way into people with an amazing initiative and she was the star of the evening. Her fiancée Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was there at the Woven 2017 Fashion Show to back the actress. She walked the ramp for Shilpa Reddy and stunned everyone on this occasion.

Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh and several others from the Telugu celebs praised Samantha for her efforts in promoting Handloom. They took to Twitter congratulate her for her initiative to organise Woven 2017 to popularize handloom. Here are their comments.

Rana Daggubati: Congratualtion @KTRTRS and @Samanthaprabhu2 for the #Woven2017 event to support our weavers. #NationalHandloomDay

Nagarjuna Akkineni: Congratsto @KTRTRS @Samanthaprabhu2 for the #Woven2017 event this evening to support our weavers/wish I was there!!#NationalHandloomDay

Nithiin: congratulations sammm..more power to uu!! #womanonmission

Rakul Preet: Congratulationssssss @Samanthaprabhu2 for such an amazing initiative . Ur a true inspiration .. #Woven2017 .. sorry I couldn't make it

Keerthy Suresh: Wishing @Samanthaprabhu2 all the success on your new endeavour A great initiative to honour weavers and promote #Handloom #Woven2017

Mehreen Pirzada: Only a woman of Substance can stand 4 fellow women & @SamanthaRuthPrabhu only U have it all to be the 'Handloom WOVEN Ambassador'Telangana.

Rahul Ravindran‏: Many congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 for getting handloom spoken about again. Super luck for #Woven today Sammy

Sumanth‏: Best wishes @Samanthaprabhu2 for #Woven2017 #NationalHandloomDay today. A great initiative

Sushanth A: Congratulations Sam!! And all the best in future for your wonderful initiative! Loving the names #WOVEN #TWEAVE

Lakshmi Manchu‏: @Samanthaprabhu2 and @KTRTRS most imp dialogue for our weavers. All the very best for this evening. Sorry not able to make it. #Woven2017

Akhil Akkineni‏: @Samanthaprabhu2 congratulations !!! You've really made a difference and inspiring us to do so to #NationalHandloomDay #Woven2017

Gutta Jwala‏: Amazing initiative by Telangana govt and @Samanthaprabhu2 for the weavers!! Amazing...

VVS Laxman: Gr8 initiative by @KTRTRS & @Samanthaprabhu2 to recognise nd support our talented weavers #NationalHandloomDay #Woven2017

Radikaa Sarathkumar‏: Good luck on this fantastic initiative

Chinmayi Sripaada: Admire @Samanthaprabhu2 s work for Woven 2017. Achiever this girl :) So proud of her and her work.