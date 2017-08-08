A host of Tollywood celebs have lauded and congratulated actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu for joining hands with Telangana's Industry and Information Technology Minister KTR aka KT Rama Rao for the initiative of Woven 2017.
Samantha is a diva of the south Indian film industry. She is also a popular style icon and whatever she flaunts in public events garners a lot of attention. KTR, who is on a mission to revive the handloom industry, made a right choice by bringing the actress on board as the ambassador for the industry.
KTR held the Woven 2017 Fashion Show on August 7, which happened to be the National Handloom Day. Samantha appeared in a black and white handloom ikat print saree with a black blouse at this event. She accessorised it with a black and silver striped belt, black ankle strap heels and statement silver earrings.
Samantha weaved her way into people with an amazing initiative and she was the star of the evening. Her fiancée Akkineni Naga Chaitanya was there at the Woven 2017 Fashion Show to back the actress. She walked the ramp for Shilpa Reddy and stunned everyone on this occasion.
Rana Daggubati, Nithiin, Rakul Preet, Keerthy Suresh and several others from the Telugu celebs praised Samantha for her efforts in promoting Handloom. They took to Twitter congratulate her for her initiative to organise Woven 2017 to popularize handloom. Here are their comments.
Rana Daggubati: Congratualtion @KTRTRS and @Samanthaprabhu2 for the #Woven2017 event to support our weavers. #NationalHandloomDay
Nagarjuna Akkineni: Congratsto @KTRTRS @Samanthaprabhu2 for the #Woven2017 event this evening to support our weavers/wish I was there!!#NationalHandloomDay
Nithiin: congratulations sammm..more power to uu!! #womanonmission
Rakul Preet: Congratulationssssss @Samanthaprabhu2 for such an amazing initiative . Ur a true inspiration .. #Woven2017 .. sorry I couldn't make it
Keerthy Suresh: Wishing @Samanthaprabhu2 all the success on your new endeavour A great initiative to honour weavers and promote #Handloom #Woven2017
Mehreen Pirzada: Only a woman of Substance can stand 4 fellow women & @SamanthaRuthPrabhu only U have it all to be the 'Handloom WOVEN Ambassador'Telangana.
Rahul Ravindran: Many congratulations to @Samanthaprabhu2 for getting handloom spoken about again. Super luck for #Woven today Sammy
Sumanth: Best wishes @Samanthaprabhu2 for #Woven2017 #NationalHandloomDay today. A great initiative
Sushanth A: Congratulations Sam!! And all the best in future for your wonderful initiative! Loving the names #WOVEN #TWEAVE
Lakshmi Manchu: @Samanthaprabhu2 and @KTRTRS most imp dialogue for our weavers. All the very best for this evening. Sorry not able to make it. #Woven2017
Akhil Akkineni: @Samanthaprabhu2 congratulations !!! You've really made a difference and inspiring us to do so to #NationalHandloomDay #Woven2017
Gutta Jwala: Amazing initiative by Telangana govt and @Samanthaprabhu2 for the weavers!! Amazing...
VVS Laxman: Gr8 initiative by @KTRTRS & @Samanthaprabhu2 to recognise nd support our talented weavers #NationalHandloomDay #Woven2017
Radikaa Sarathkumar: Good luck on this fantastic initiative
Chinmayi Sripaada: Admire @Samanthaprabhu2 s work for Woven 2017. Achiever this girl :) So proud of her and her work.
@Samanthaprabhu2 Super Cute Photos ? in #Woven2017 #samantha @iamnagarjuna @chay_akkineni @AkhilAkkineni8 ❣️ pic.twitter.com/gdkKt33S0I— Movie Bubbles (@MovBub) August 8, 2017
Lovely Couple @chay_akkineni @Samanthaprabhu2 ??at #Woven2017 Fashion Show on National Hand-loom Day! #SamanthaRuthPrabhu #nagachaitanya pic.twitter.com/49BfDN7M48— inandoutcinema (@inandoutcinema) August 8, 2017
. @Samanthaprabhu2 at #Woven2017 Event yesterday. ❤️✨#Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/XvJFA0Mjsj— HOWSFULL (@howsfulldotcom) August 8, 2017
You are a noble soul @Samanthaprabhu2! Love & respect! Thank u for ur faith in my abilities #Woven2017 #Tweave #Samantha #SamanthaRuthPrabhu pic.twitter.com/iNVdUV6RPn— Anuj G (@AnujGurwara) August 8, 2017