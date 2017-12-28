If you are a Xiaomi phone user then this will be a good news for you. It's time to rejoice as Xiaomi India has introduced a new feature which will allow you to track your device's repair status online. Xiaomi has made it easier for consumers to track their product repair status.

So, basically, the Chinese smartphone maker has reduced the burden of calling the customer care again and again just to know the status of product repair. This new feature is already live on Mi's official website -- Mi.com.

"It is one of its kind and very few platforms in India have deployed it. You usually call the service centre executive to know the status of your device given for repair. Now, with the help of service order status, you can easily track your device and know its service status online," Xiaomi said.

Manu Kumar Jain, the Global VP of Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi India, tweeted on Tuesday, "Mi Fans! Happy to introduce the all-new Mi Service Order Status feature on Mi.com. With this feature, you can easily track the status of your device's repair status online and in real time!"