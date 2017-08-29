There are a number of political shows on Netflix and yet it feels like there are not enough. Delving with an array of topics related to politics, there is something for everyone interested in government activities. Adding another political conspiracy show to the existing long list is Errol Morris' Wormwood. Netflix has just released the teaser trailer.

Investigating the government mind-control and LSD, the new Netflix show is a six-episode documentary-scripted hybrid series. The show chronicles true yet untold story of Eric Olsen's journey to find out the truth behind his father's death. His father was a CIA agent.

The teaser trailer released by the channel doesn't reveal many plot details but it does promise a mind-bending experience that will gross us out. The short clip sheds some light on CIA's deadly LSD experiments while hinting that the agency had attempted to control minds.

These experiments took place between 1953 and 1964 under the name of MK-ULTRA. The drugs were then tested on American civilians and military personnel.

The official synopsis reads: "Wormwood explores the limits of knowledge about the past and the lengths we'll go in our search for the truth. A twisting, evolving story of one man's sixty-year quest to identify the circumstances of his father's mysterious death. Combining a virtuosic performance by Sarsgaard with Morris' legendary interview style, Wormwood examines this case from every possible angle, bringing the viewer face-to-face with some of the United States' darkest secrets."

There might be some controversial moments that are bound to attract attention to the show. Recreating past events, Wormwood features Peter Sarsgaard playing the CIA agent, Tim Blake Nelson, Jimmi Simpson and Bob Balaban in the cast.

Wormwood trailer

The docu-series is set to premiere on December 15. However, Morris is going to present the show at the Venice Film Festival which will begin from August 30.