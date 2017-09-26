A flatworm was found in a teen boys right eye in Mexico. It has caused irreparable damage to his eye after being in there for three weeks. Now the boy can only see hand motions through that eye. Doctors were able to perform surgery on it and remove the worm in parts.
Worm digs holes in teens eye for weeks
- September 26, 2017 09:29 IST
