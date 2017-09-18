'It' movie adapted from Stephen King's 1986 novel of the same name, finally ended the drought at the Hollywood summer box office. The horror flick which revolves around an evil clown named Pennywise grossed a total of $371.1 million at the worldwide box office in just two weeks.

Also read: Confirmed: 'It' sequel will bring back Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise

Collecting an estimated amount of $60 million this weekend, the R-rated movie blew off Jennifer Lawrence-starrer mother! and Dylan O'Brien starrer American Assassin at the US box office. Since its September 8 release, the movie has grossed around $218.7 million at the domestic box office.

Despite having high expectations from Darren Aronofsky's horror flick mother!, the movie did not garner positive reviews from the critics and is almost stumbling at the domestic box office. On the top of that, Andrés Muschietti-directed 'It' pulled in a total of $117.2 million from 4,103 locations on the first weekend.

Having said that, the film's outstanding opening weekend collection helped it to nab the rank as the biggest horror movie opening ever and all-time highest September debut surpassing the record of Hotel Transylvania 2's $48.4 million.

Besides domestic box office, the movie has opened in 56 markets overseas and minted a total of $152.6 million from its global box office. Among overseas markets, Mexico contributed a record-breaking opening of $13.8 million.

With a budget of $35 million, 'It' follows a scary clown named Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) who terrorises children in the town of Derry, Maine.