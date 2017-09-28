Animated movies entertain children as well as adults, and thus have greater success at the worldwide box office, earning in billions. Be it a movie about a Disney princess or small yellow cylindrical creatures, animated movies target people of all generations.

Here's a look at the top five animated movies that won several hearts as well as became blockbuster hits at the box office.

Frozen

The Disney film about two sisters shattered several records after its release in November 2013.

The film is about a princess who sets off on a journey to find her estranged sister, who has magical icy powers.

The film became a blockbuster hit at the worldwide box office and went on to earn $1.276 billion.

Frozen also won two Academy Awards – for Best Animated Feature Film and for Best Original Song.

Minions

The animated comedy film, which was a spin-off of the Despicable Me franchise, became an instant hit. The film opened to mixed critical response, but the small yellow cylindrical creatures became instant viral hits.

Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda's 2015 directorial earned over $1.1 billion at the worldwide box office during its run.

Toy Story 3

Another comedy-drama that became a hit at the box office was Toy Story 3, released in 2010.

The third instalment in the Toy Story franchise became the first animated film to cross the $1-billion mark at the world box office. Critical and fans favourite, Toy Story 3 earned $1.067 billion.

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo was a big hit at the box office, but missed the $1-billion mark. However, 13 years later its sequel – Finding Dory – achieved that mark at the box office.

The film tells the tale of Dory, who loses her memory and forgets about her family's whereabouts.

The film grossed $1 billion at the worldwide box office and entered the list of top five highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Finding Dory, which was released in theatres in 2016, is set for world television premiere in India on Star Movies on Sunday, October 1.

Facebook/ Finding Dory

Zootopia

Before Finding Dory, another animated movie had hit the billion-dollar mark at the worldwide box office in 2016.

Zootopia — a comedy-adventure film — is a great animated film. The flick received rave reviews upon its opening and also impressed moviegoers.

The film grossed $1.024 billion mark at the worldwide box office during its run.