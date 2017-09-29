'It' movie adapted from Stephen King's novel continues its success streak at the worldwide box office even after three weeks of its release. The horror film has surpassed half a billion mark at the worldwide box office, making it the highest grossing horror film ever.

On Thursday, Warner Bros. announced that the horror movie has shattered one of the longest records held by The Exorcist. With a box office collection of $441 million, The Exorcist remained the third highest grossing horror film for 44 years, until the release of It. Now, Stephen King's novel adaption has become the third highest horror movie grosser of all time.

"Crossing $500 million is rarified air for any film, but for a horror film it is history-making, and we could not be prouder," Sue Kroll, president of worldwide marketing and distribution at Warner Bros, said in a statement.

"The filmmakers and cast did more than make a box office hit; they created a communal, must-see moviegoing event that has reverberated around the globe and is still going strong. We congratulate Andy Muschietti, the extraordinary producing team, and everyone involved in 'It' on reaching this amazing milestone," she added.

Also, It is the 13th highest R rated grosser of all time at the worldwide box office after Terminator 2: Judgement Day that earned $520 million, The Revenant with $533 million, American Sniper $547 million, Ted $549 million, The Mermaid $553 million, Fifty Shades of Grey $571 million, The Hangover Part II $586 million, Passion of the Christ $611 million, Logan $620 million, The Matrix Revolutions $742 million, Deadpool $783 million and the Wolf Warrior 2 with over $870 million.

Meanwhile, the movie has been doing well at the domestic box office as well. It has earned $272 million at the US box office.

The movie, directed by Andy Muschietti, features Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Nicholas Hamilton among others.