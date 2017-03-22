Despite new releases, Hugh Jackman's last Wolverine movie Logan is holding up well at the worldwide box office. Logan has become the biggest grosser of 2017 by crossing the $500 million mark at the worldwide box office.

The domestic box office collection of the film might have dropped after the release of Emma Watson's Beauty and the Beast, but the overseas earnings helped the film to take its total to $524 million as of Sunday. From the domestic market, the film has earned over $184 million, which is now behind Disney's Beauty and the Beast's $188.2 million total.

Nevertheless, Logan is this year's biggest global grosser followed by Emma's Beauty and the Beast. The live-action musical earned $392.4 million globally and that includes $204.2 million overseas collection. This has made Beauty and the Beast the second-biggest grosser pushing down Jamie Dornan-Dakota Johnson starrer Fifty Shades Darker ($ 374 million) and xXx: Return of Xander Cage ($345 million).

Beauty and the Beast is all set to cross the $200m domestic and $400m worldwide soon, but it remains to be seen whether it will be able to beat Logan's box office records to become the biggest grosser.

Logan, which is Jackman's last outing as Wolverine, was released worldwide on March 3 in around 80 markets. Directed by James Mangold, the film features Jackman, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E Grant, and Patrick Stewart among others.

On the other hand, Beauty and the Beast was released on March 17 and it features Emma, Dan Stevens, Luke Evans and Josh Gad. The film also stars Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts — in both human and non-human form.