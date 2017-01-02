Aamir Khan's Dangal continues its victory march at the worldwide box office. The wrestling drama, which entered its second-week run, is all set to take down Salman Khan's Sultan in worldwide box office "dangal."

Also Read: Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh made her acting debut with Kamal Hassan

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Dangal has completed 10 days at the worldwide box office with whopping Rs 505.88 crore gross total. The film is now racing towards Sultan's lifetime worldwide collection total of Rs 584.25 crore.

Domestic Box Office

The Aamir-starrer has so far minted Rs 270.47 crore nett (Rs 375.65 crore gross) from the Indian markets. The film took 10 days to take its domestic gross total to Rs 375 crore mark, which is the second highest of this year.

Looking at its box office pace, the film is expected to take its nett collection to Rs 300 crore mark and gross collection to Rs 400 crore mark.

"#Dangal puts up a MASSIVE, HISTORIC TOTAL in Weekend 2... Collects ₹ 72.93 cr... All set to hit ₹ 300 cr mark in days to come," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, adding, "#Dangal is SENSATIONAL in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr, Sat 23.07 cr, Sun 31.27 cr. Total: ₹ 270.47 cr. India biz. FANTABULOUS!"

Overseas Box Office

Dangal's worldwide total is phenomenal as it has collected a whopping Rs 141.60 crore ($ 20.82 million) in its 11 days until December 31, 2016.

"#Dangal continues to take GIANT STRIDES... Crosses $ 20 million... OVERSEAS - Total till Sun, 1 Jan: $ 20.82 million [₹ 141.60 cr]," Adarsh tweeted, adding, "#Dangal contribution from key international markets...USA-Canada: $ 8.91 mn, UAE-GCC: $ 5.81 mn, UK: $ 2.99 mn, Australia: $ 2.01 mn."

Worldwide

Dangal requires another Rs 79 crore gross total to beat Salman's record and going by its current pace, the film should become the biggest grosser of 2016 by the end of its second week. This will be Disney India's first Bollywood movie to achieve this feat.