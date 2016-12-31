Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal continues to have a wonderful run at the box office at both domestic and international markets. The film's worldwide gross earning is now racing towards the Rs 500 crore mark, after one successful week of its release.

The nett Indian box office collection of Dangal has already surpassed Rs 200 crore on the eighth day and it is expected to cross Rs 300 crore mark soon. If it does, the Aamir-starrer will be the fourth movie to achieve this target, after PK, Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan. The domestic gross earnings of Dangal stands at over Rs 300 crore approximately.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the eighth-day box office collection of India as well as overseas.

India

"#Dangal maintains a STRONG GRIP on Day 8... All set for a SMASHING Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 18.59 cr. Total: ₹ 216.12 cr nett. India biz."

Overseas

"#Dangal crosses $ 18 million internationally. OVERSEAS - Total till Fri, 30 Dec: $ 18.04 million [₹ 122.59 cr]. Some screens yet to report."

The film saw a worldwide release across 5,300 screens, which includes 4,300 screens in India and approximately 1,000 screens overseas. Dangal has become the second highest grosser of 2016, after Salman Khan's Sultan.

The earnings of Aamir's Dangal are expected to be higher, especially in India as there are no big releases till the mid of January. Dangal has already won hearts and the actors have been appreciated for their amazing performances.

The Nitesh Tiwari-directorial is a biopic on ace wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat (played by Aamir). It is about Mahavir's journey and how he trained his daughters who went on to become world class wrestling champions. While Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra play the characters of his daughters, Sakshi Tanwar plays their mother's role.