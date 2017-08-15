Annabelle: Creation, the latest instalment in the Conjuring franchise, has come as a major relief at the ticket windows after the low summer box office weekend in August. The horror film earned over $35 million this weekend at the box office domestically.

With just the opening weekend box office collection of Annabelle: Creation it is yet again proved that horror movies are the real heroes of the box office. Horror movies continue to pull the crowd to the movie theatre even today and in fact, it is bigger than usual.

So let's take a look at the top 7 highest grossing horror movies at the worldwide box office.

The Sixth Sense

The supernatural horror-thriller released in 1999 is still the highest grossing horror film. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan, the film starring Bruce Willis, Toni Collette, Olivia Williams and Haley Joel Osment, earned $672,806,292 at the worldwide box office. From the domestic market, the film earned $293, 506, 292, while from the international market it earned $379,300,000.

The Exorcist

The supernatural horror film, which was released in 1973, earned approximately $441,306,145 at the worldwide box office. Directed by William Friedkin, the film featured Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller and Linda Blair.

The Conjuring 2

The 2016 American supernatural horror film is the highest grosser in the Conjuring series with a worldwide box office collection that stands up to $320,270,008. Directed by James Wan, the second film in the Conjuring series featured Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators.

The Conjuring

The 2013 horror film, which is the first movie in the Conjuring franchise, earned $318,000,141 at the worldwide box office. James Wan's directorial, starring Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor, Ron Livingston and Joey King, is the second biggest grosser in the Conjuring franchise.

What Lies Beneath

The supernatural film released on July 21, 2000, is the fourth highest grosser horror movie with a worldwide box office collection of $291,420,351. Robert Zemeckis directorial earned $155,464,351 from the domestic market, while $135, 956,00 from the international market.

Annabelle

The 2014 released supernatural film might have earned less from the domestic box office, but the international box office collection took up the worldwide box office collection. The film earned $256,873,813 worldwide in its lifetime run – $84,273,813 domestic and $172,600,000 international figure

The Ring

The supernatural drama, directed by Gore Verbinski, earned $249,348,933 at the worldwide box office. The Ring, which features Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson, Brian Cox and Adam Brody, earned $129,128,133 domestically and $120,220,800 internationally during its box office run.