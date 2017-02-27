Adrian Salano has been nicknamed as 'Venezuela's Eddie the Eagle' since his slapstick performance at a winter sports event started making rounds on the internet.

His comical performance showed him wobbling his way to the start line, desperately struggling to remain upright and balanced.

Salano, who has been declared as the 'world's worst skier,' was representing his nation in the cross country event at Lahti 2017 in Finland.

His inexperience became evident the moment he hit the slopes and unsurprisingly could not complete the race. So when his disastrous performance spread across the internet, he admitted that he had trained on wheels in preparation for the event and not on snow.

According to Mirror, Salano told followers on Instagram, "Although I did not know the snow and I did not have the opportunity to train here, I am giving the best".

"Maybe I have fallen many times but what really counts is that I will always continue to rise," he added.

According to Agence France-Presse reports, Adrian was supposed to spend one month training on snow in Sweden before the event, but was deported from France during his first attempt to reach Scandinavia.

"When I got to Paris on January 19, I explained that I was on my way to Sweden to train. They did not believe that I ski in Venezuela. I told them that we train on wheels. I only had 28 euros with me and the police accused me of trying to immigrate because things were going bad in my country. I missed a month of practice on the snow. But I am still trying because this is my dream," said Salano.

His performance, which went viral, has been compared to the 1993 movie, Cool Runnings, which is based on the real life story of a bobsleigh team from Jamaica, who'd never trained on snow before competing at the 1988 Olympics.

Here's the performance that has gone viral: