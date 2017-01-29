Worlds only surviving giant panda triplets delight Spring Festival visitors

  • January 29, 2017 17:31 IST
    By Reuters
Worlds only surviving giant panda triplets delight Spring Festival visitors Close
These rare panda triplets entertained Spring Festival visitors at Chimelong Safari Park, China. The world’s only surviving triplets were the star attraction for holiday makers. On 28 January people around the world celebrated the Lunar New Year.Visiting the pandas is particularly popular in the holiday season.
loading image
IBT TV
47 feared dead in Pakistan Airlines plane crash ATR-42
Most popular