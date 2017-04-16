The world’s oldest person has died. Emma Morano was 117 years old when she passed away on 15 April. She was the last person to be born in the 19th century.Morano put her long life down to eating two raw and a cooked egg every day. According to her doctor, she rarely ate fruits or vegetables.She lived through two World Wars and 90 Italian governments.
Worlds oldest person dies aged 117
- April 16, 2017 14:30 IST
