Forbes has released its annual list of World's 100 Most Powerful Women and for the seventh consecutive year, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has topped the list. The list features 23 new entries, including Priyanka Chopra and US President Donald Trump's entrepreneur daughter Ivanka Trump.

For the 12th time, Merkel has topped the list of World's Most Powerful Women, followed by UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the second position, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chair Melinda Gates at third, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at fourth and General Motors CEO Mary Barra rounding up the top five.

The list features 23 new entries and the notable newcomers are Ivanka Trump at 19th position, GlaxoSmithKline CEO Emma Walmsley at 29th position, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley at 43rd and Indian Hollywood actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka at 97th position.

For the first time since its inception, Forbes has not listed the wife of the US President in the World's Most Powerful Women. Also, for the only time, a First Daughter has made it to the list. According to Forbes, Melania Trump fails to find herself in the ranking because she has not completely taken up to the challenge like Ivanka, who is a close advisor to her father Donald Trump.

The list also includes Beyonce as the fourth Most Powerful Women in the Entertainment and Media this year and overall at the 50th position. Singer Taylor Swift is the 12th most powerful in the entertainment list and in the overall list, she stands at 85th position.

Author JK Rowling is the 13th most powerful in the entertainment list, while in overall ranking she stands at 88th rank. Priyanka is the 15th most powerful in the entertainment list, while 97th in the overall list.

Indians in the list: Chanda Kochhar (No. 32), CEO of ICICI Bank, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (No. 71), Shobhana Bhartia (No. 92), chairperson and editorial director of HT Media and Priyanka (No. 97).

Check out the top 10 World's 100 Most Powerful Women below: