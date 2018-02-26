Expats in India's financial hub Mumbai are the world's highest-paid, according to a survey conducted by HSBC Bank International Ltd.

Mumbai tops the global rankings for expat salaries. Foreigners moving to Mumbai reported average annual earnings of $217,165, which is more than twice the global average of $99,903, reported Bloomberg, quoting the HSBC survey.

Shanghai, Jakarta and Hong Kong from Asia also featured in the list of high-paying cities.

Two cities in Switzerland featured in the top five for expat salaries.

Zurich, the global center of banking and finance, is also home to many tech firms like Alphabet Inc. It occupied the third position in the list of countries with top salaries to expats.

Geneva, the Swiss city famous as a global hub for diplomacy and banking, was in the fifth place in expat salaries.

Data from the expat explorer survey reveals the best places for expats to work around the world. While expats in Asian cities including Mumbai are paid highly, major cities in the UK and the US account for more job opportunities for expats.

In the US and the UK, cities such as London, San Francisco, New York and Birmingham provide more job opportunities for expats, according to HSBC.

Dublin, the capital of Ireland, is home to headquarters of tech giants such as Google and Facebook. It, too, featured in the top five cities for expat job opportunities.

According to the Bloomberg report, the survey was conducted on the responses given by 27,587 foreigners from 159 countries and territories.

A total of 52 cities were considered, with a minimum sample of 90 expat respondents required.