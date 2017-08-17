The year 2017 seems to be a very lucky one for La La Land actress Emma Stone. After winning her first Academy Award for best actress this year, she has now been named as the world's highest paid actress. Forbes released its annual list of highest paid actresses in the world and Stone has topped the list.

Surprisingly, Jennifer Lawrence, who was the highest paid actress for two consecutive years, has slipped to the third position this year, while Jennifer Aniston, who was the fourth highest paid actress last year, is now the world's second highest paid actress, according to Forbes.

Stone's earnings are said to be $26 million, thanks to her movie La La Land. Despite her movies bombing at the box office, Aniston's earnings have increased from last year. She earned $25.5 million, but the whopping amount can be credited to her endorsements. According to Forbes, hair product line Living Proof, in which she had a stake, was sold last year and that added to Aniston's income.

Lawrence's earnings dropped from $46 million in 2016 to $24 million in 2017. Melissa McCarthy, who was one of the biggest gainers last year, slipped from the second position in 2016 to the fourth position in 2017 with an income of $18 million. Mila Kunis rounded up the top five in the list with an income of $15.5 million.

According to Forbes, the combined total of the 10 highest paid actresses comes up to $172.5 million between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017. The top 10 list is made with the help of data from Nielsen, ComScore, Box Office Mojo, IMDB, and interviews with industry insiders.

The list took into account actresses from around the world, but not even a single actress from Asia made it to the list. Fan Bingbing and Deepika Padukone, who made it to the list in 2016 with an estimated $10 million income, do not figure in it this year.

Emma Watson is the only new entrant this year. With earnings of $14 million, Watson tied up with Charlize Theron to become the sixth highest paid actresses in the world. For the eighth spot, Cate Blanchett tied up with Julia Roberts with an income of $12 million, each. Amy Adams is this year's 10th highest paid actress with an income of $11.5 million.

Emma Stone - $26 million

2016 - Not in top 10

Jennifer Aniston - $25.5 million

2016 - $21 million

Jennifer Lawrence - $24 million

2016 - $46 million

Melissa McCarthy - $18 million

2016 -$33 million

Mila Kunis - $15.5 million

2016 - $11 million

Emma Watson - $14 million

2016- Not in top 10

Charlize Theron - $14 million

2016- $16.5 million

Cate Blanchett - $12 million

2016 - Not in top 10

Julia Roberts - $12 million

2016 - $12 million

Amy Adams - $11.5 million

2016- $13.5 million