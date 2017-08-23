Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan made it to the Forbes list of world's highest-paid actors 2017. The superstars are among the top 10 actors around the globe.

The three Bollywood actors bagged 8th, 9th and 10th position in the Forbes list. According to Forbes, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actor earned $38 million (Rs 243.50 crore), the Tubelight star made $37 million (Rs 237 crore) and the Toilet Ek Prem Katha actor took home $35.5 million (Rs 227.5 crore).

The first position was bagged by Mark Wahlberg, while second and third position went to Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. The highest paid actress is Emma Stone, but her rank is 15th in the top 30 list.

Meanwhile, it is a proud moment that three Bollywood actors made to the list of top 10. These figures have been calculated for releases between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017.

The surprising thing is SRK, who didn't have a blockbuster in this period, appeared in the top 10 list bagging the eight position. This means the actor earns a lot from his brand endorsements and other projects.

His films Fan and Dear Zindagi didn't do wonders at the box office. However, Raees, which released in January 2017, had a better collection than SRK's last year's movies.

Salman, on the other hand, gave a blockbuster hit last year – Sultan. Also, the superstar earns a lot with brand endorsements and other projects. He bagged the ninth position in the list.

Surprisingly, Aamir Khan, who broke all records with Dangal and appears in a few commercials, is not on the list.

Akshay bagged the 10th position in the Forbes world's highest paid actors 2017. He was the winner of the box office last year and in fact, he is doing better than the Khans this year. He has been honoured with the National Award for Best Actor for his performances in 2016 releases Rustom and Airlift.