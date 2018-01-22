Vivo is all set to launch its most anticipated smartphone — the X20 Plus UD — on January 24. The Chinese smartphone-maker has confirmed the dates by sending invites for the launch in Beijing.

Vivo X20 Plus UD will be the first-ever smartphone to deliver fingerprint-scanner technology under the display. Basically, the technology features a Clear ID 9500 optical under-display fingerprint sensor that recently received the TENAA certification.

When Apple iPhone X was launched, there were too many questions about the security of Face ID detection. This smartphone could be the answer to those questions.

Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus UD during the CES 2018 in Las Vegas. Since then there have been speculations regarding this smartphone.

Vivo has also released a teaser of this phone on its official Weibo account, which says the company will be hosting an event for some special announcement on January 24. The event is scheduled at 7:30 pm CST (5 pm IST, January 24).

However, the teaser doesn't reveal any details about the specifications of the handset.

Its TENAA listing has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 6.43-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2160x1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Vivo X20 Plus UD is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC with a 2.2GHz octa-core processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB via microSD card.

As far as cameras are concerned, the smartphone will boast a dual-camera setup on the back, with the combination of 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, Vivo X20 Plus UD will sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera.

The smartphone will pack a 3,800mAh battery. The handset will be available in four colour variants: Black Gold, Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Matte Black.

According to current rumours, the first smartphone with fingerprint scanner under the display will come with a price tag of CNY 3,998 (approximately Rs 39,900). It's better to wait for the official announcement of the device before drawing conclusions.