  • March 29, 2017 14:44 IST
    By Reuters
Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the worlds first fluorescent frog, the polka-dot tree frog. Scientists at Buenos Aires Natural Sciences Museum made the discovery by accident when researching the polka-dot tree frogs metabolic origins of its normally dull complexion. The frog emits a bright green glow when under UV light.
