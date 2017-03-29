- Play Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
- Play Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out
-
- Play Sewol disaster ferry fully lifted from sea
- Play Cities across the world switch lights off for Earth Hour
- Play Las Vegas strip closed as gunman opens fire on bus
- Play Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out
- Play Dozens arrested at anti-corruption protests in Russia
Worlds first fluorescent frog discovered by accident
Scientists in Argentina have discovered the worlds first fluorescent frog, the polka-dot tree frog. Scientists at Buenos Aires Natural Sciences Museum made the discovery by accident when researching the polka-dot tree frogs metabolic origins of its normally dull complexion. The frog emits a bright green glow when under UV light.
Most popular