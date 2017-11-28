The 2022 FIFA World Cup, which will be held in Qatar, will witness a unique modular football stadium.

The Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC), the organisation responsible for delivering the infrastructure required to host the 2022 event, unveiled the design of the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which can be disassembled and rebuilt in another shape in another location.

Designed by Spain's Fenwick Iribarren Architects, the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium uses shipping containers as one of the main building blocks. Each of those containers will have removable seats, concession stands, lavatories and other fundamental stadium elements that can be dismantled and moved to other locations once the event is over.

"This venue offers the perfect legacy, capable of being reassembled in a new location in its entirety or built into numerous small sports and cultural venues," SC Secretary General H.E. Hassan Al Thawadi said in a statement, adding that the stadium will be built in a more sustainable way than ever before.

The Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, which will be located close to Doha's port, will be a 40,000-seat venue, and is slated for completion in 2020. Event organisers, meanwhile, hope that the stadium will become a model of sustainability when it comes to its design.

Thanks to its modular structure, the stadium is also expected to require fewer materials, create less waste and reduce the carbon footprint of the building process.

When it comes to transportation, the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will be situated just southeast of Doha, and a mere 1.5 kilometres from the Hamad International Airport. The stadium will also offer exceptional views over Doha's landmark Corniche and into the downtown West Bay area.

Here's a video that gives an idea of how the Ras Abu Aboud Stadium will finally look like: