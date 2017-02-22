Worlds first Braille smartwatch for the blind unveiled

Worlds first Braille smartwatch for the blind unveiled
The first Braille Smartwatch. It brings new possibilities and benefits of the networked digital age to the wrists of millions of Blind and Visually Impaired people worldwide. The patented DOT Active Braille Technology reduces size, weight and price by more than ten times compared to existing digital Braille reading devices which rely on piezo-electricity.
